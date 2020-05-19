Tuesday, May 19th | 25 Iyyar 5780

May 19, 2020 1:14 pm
0

Actress Courteney Cox Surprises Jewish Fan After His ‘Friends’-Themed Bar Mitzvah Gets Canceled

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Courtney Cox surprised 13-year-old Naftali on ‘The Late, Late Show’ on June 18, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

“Friends” star Courteney Cox surprised a Jewish teenager who was a major fan of the hit sitcom on Monday’s at-home episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

“Friends” superfan Naftali Arden, 13, of Borehamwood, England, has watched the entire series seven times. He was scheduled to have a “Friends”-themed bar mitzvah party that included tables named after the show’s characters, a foosball table resembling the one Joey and Chandler had in their apartment and a red sofa for guests to take photos with. His bar mitzvah invitations also featured the iconic “Friends” font.

Arden was forced to cancel his party as a result of coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions. He instead had a virtual bar mitzvah on March 19 with family members and a rabbi. The rabbi who officiated, Rabbi Alex Chapper, said Arden’s was the “first-ever online bar mitzvah.”

Rabbi Chapper referenced the sitcom during the virtual ceremony and Arden talked about the show’s theme song in his bar mitzvah speech.

After footage from the celebration went viral online, Cox, who played Monica on “Friends,” wanted to virtually say hello to Arden. She did so during Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” and also gifted Arden with a foosball table.

By Corden’s request, she additionally performed for Arden one of her character’s famous “I know” lines.

Watch Courtney Cox surprise Naftali Arden on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in the video below:

