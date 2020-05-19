After Zionism Denounced as ‘Satanic’ at Virtual ‘Quds Day’ Event in Canada, Jewish Group Calls for All-Out Ban

An online video event in Canada hosted by virulently anti-Zionist activists to mark the Iranian regime’s annual “Quds Day” protest calling for the elimination of the State of Israel was distinguished by its antisemitic rhetoric, a leading Canadian Jewish advocacy organization said on Monday.

In a statement, B’nai Brith Canada noted that it was in the process of filing a complaint with Toronto Police “over this act of hatred against Israelis based on their nationality.”

The organization observed that while the mantra “Judaism yes, Zionism no” was repeatedly chanted during the event, “this did not prevent the use of antisemitic tropes during the rally.”

Organizers played a video entitled “The Palestine Pandemic,” which described Zionism as a “Satanic endeavor.” The video went on to identify Zionism with “the military-industrial complex, elite-run societies, corporatocracies” and “the 1% who rule this planet.” It concluded with the words: “Free Palestine, free Jerusalem, free the world.”

Meanwhile, one speaker alleged that “Apartheid Israel” was an “ally” of COVID-19, while another described Israel, the world’s only Jewish state, as “a cancer that has been growing, a cancer that has been spreading.”

Another speaker — Iranian-American political activist Paul Larudee — proclaimed, “Let us make Zionist citizens of so-called Israel unwelcome anywhere in the world.”

He added: “We must treat them as we would treat any thieves and murderers.” His remarks were welcomed by virtual rally host Farman Ali, who described them as “great words.”

Michael Mostyn — chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada — stated, “The hateful, antisemitic content of this event demonstrates exactly why it should never again be allowed on Toronto’s streets. Even after the COVID-19 restrictions pass, we expect the City of Toronto to follow the lead of world cities like Berlin in permanently banning physical al-Quds marches.”

Initiated by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979, “Quds Day” demonstrations inside Iran and several international cities typically celebrate terrorist organizations like Hezbollah in Lebanon as well as spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories about supposed “Zionist” influence over Western societies.