Tuesday, May 19th | 25 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Nazi Hunter Targeting Whitney Museum of Art in NYC Over ‘Capitulation’ to Anti-Israel Activists

Israeli Experts: Right Time to Reopen Economy, but Second Coronavirus Outbreak Still Possible

Where Are Jewish Groups and Others on Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Nakba’ Tweet?

Charlesbank Invests $70 Million in Elbit Systems Subsidiary Cyberbit

Gaza Girl, 13, Teaches Neighborhood Children During School Closure

Trump Threatens to Halt WHO Funding, Review US Membership

Syria’s Warring Parties Agree to Geneva Talks: UN Envoy

Clicktale Parent Company Contentsquare Raises $190 Million, Expands Israel R&D Center

New Unity Government Pledges to Continue Corona Response, Apply Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Israel Lifts Some Coronavirus Mask Restrictions Amid Extreme Heatwave

May 19, 2020 9:04 am
0

Olive Trees Planted in Israel Honor the Memory of Shooting Victim Lori Kaye

avatar by JNS.org

A total of 25 olive trees were planted in southern Israel to honor the memory of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, who was shot and killed by a lone teenage gunman on April 27, 2019 during Shabbat services at Chabad of Poway. Calif. Photo: Combat Anti-Semitism.

JNS.org – A total of 25 olive trees were planted at a ceremony in southern Israel to honor the memory of Lori Gilbert-Kaye, 60, who was shot and killed by a lone teenage gunman on April 27, 2019 during Shabbat morning services on the last day of Passover at Chabad of Poway in Southern California. Three others were injured in the attack.

The ceremony took place at Kfar Silver Youth Village, part of the World ORT Kadima Mada school network, where local children helped plant the trees.

A plaque bears the inscription: “May these trees grow to be a source of strength and hope of a bright future, befitting of Lori’s blessed memory.

The tree-planting initiative was spearheaded by Michael Ross, one of the winners of the Combat Anti-Semitism movement’s recent Venture Creative Contest to fight antisemitism.

Related coverage

May 19, 2020 11:04 am
0

Israeli Experts: Right Time to Reopen Economy, but Second Coronavirus Outbreak Still Possible

As Israel continues to gradually restart its economy following a steep drop in coronavirus infections, two experts say that, while...

Ross initiated the project to plant olive trees in honor of victims of antisemitic attacks. Those in memory of Kaye are the first to be planted in this effort.

“I wanted to create a meaningful response to antisemitic attacks. The olive trees will grow as a symbol of life and hope in the face of hatred. Wherever antisemitic attacks occur, they will serve as a physical reminder that we must eradicate the evil of hatred and discrimination,” he said.

Combat Anti-Semitism is a non-partisan, global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending antisemitism in all its forms.

Last month, it hosted a virtual memorial ceremony to mark the first anniversary of the Poway shooting. In addition to congregants, participants included US Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr; Israeli Ambassador to United Nations Danny Danon; and Dr. Ahmed Shaheed, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.