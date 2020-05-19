Palestinians Attacking Banks That Aren’t Paying Terrorists

Earlier this month, some Palestinian banks started closing accounts that were being used to pay terrorists after Palestinian Media Watch started a letter-writing campaign to them saying that they were opening themselves up to lawsuits by participating in what is known as “pay to slay.”

Since then, these banks have been threatened and attacked.

Gunmen shot at the Cairo Amman Bank branch in Jenin on three separate occasions over the weekend. The first attack shattered the front window of the bank.

Members of Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement are said to have attacked other banks with bullets and Molotov cocktails in recent days.

Relatives of murderers are also being interviewed in Arab media complaining about how they are losing their incomes. The father of Ibrahim Bakri, who participated in an attack that killed nine people in Safed in 2002, says that the Bank of Jordan closed his family’s account, which was being funded by the Palestinian Authority.

The Palestinian Authority, funded by Europe, is paying terrorists. Its main political party is shooting at and bombing banks that aren’t paying terrorists. Its media is sympathetic towards terrorists who suddenly are losing their blood salaries.

So, of course, let’s establish a Palestinian state.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.