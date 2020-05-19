Tuesday, May 19th | 25 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Syria’s Warring Parties Agree to Geneva Talks: UN Envoy

Clicktale Parent Company Contentsquare Raises $190 Million, Expands Israel R&D Center

New Unity Government Pledges to Continue Corona Response, Apply Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Israel Lifts Some Coronavirus Mask Restrictions Amid Extreme Heatwave

Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine Despite FDA Warning

Bipartisan Congressional Letter Warns Against Pulling US Troops Out of Sinai

Olive Trees Planted in Israel Honor the Memory of Shooting Victim Lori Kaye

Alaska State Lawmaker Apologizes for Comparing Sticker to Star of David

Report: Israel Linked to Cyberattack on Iranian Port Near Strait of Hormuz

Palestinians Attacking Banks That Aren’t Paying Terrorists

May 19, 2020 9:28 am
0

Syria’s Warring Parties Agree to Geneva Talks: UN Envoy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

United Nations Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen. Photo: Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov / File.

Opposing sides in the Syrian civil war have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for negotiations on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday, saying that it could provide the arena for bridging “deep, deep mistrust.”

After nine years of conflict in Syria, Pedersen referred to “relative calm” in the last rebel-held enclave of Idlib as an opportunity for building confidence. He urged the United States and Russia, who support opposing sides, to start talks and back the peace process.

“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” Pedersen told reporters, referring to the government and opposition.

He did not give a date for the constitutional committee, which struggled to make headway last year, and said that a virtual meeting would not be possible.

Related coverage

May 19, 2020 7:54 am
0

Report: Israel Linked to Cyberattack on Iranian Port Near Strait of Hormuz

Israel appears to be behind a cyberattack earlier this month on computers at Iran's Shahid Rajaee port that caused massive...

“We need this to start somewhere,” he said. “The Constitutional Committee could be that arena where confidence starts to build.”

Pedersen is the fourth UN envoy to try to mediate peace in Syria where rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad are holding onto a last piece of territory in the northwest.

Fighting has calmed since March when Turkey, which backs some groups opposed to Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia.

Pedersen said it was a “great relief” that there had not been more COVID-19 cases in the country, although warned of the risk of a wider spread. He said there had been 64 cases.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.