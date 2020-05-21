Thursday, May 21st | 27 Iyyar 5780

May 21, 2020 9:30 am
Body of Chinese Ambassador to Israel Returns to China

avatar by JNS.org

Du Wei speaks during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine August 30, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo.

JNS.org – Israeli and Chinese diplomats held a short ceremony at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Wednesday in honor of Du Wei, China’s ambassador to the country, who died earlier this week.

“Who could have imagined that we would have to bid our farewell to ambassador Du in such tragic circumstances,” said Yuval Rotem, director general of Israel’s foreign ministry, according to an AP report.

“China and the world has lost a true diplomat,” stated Rotem.

His deputy, Dai Yuming, said “his unfortunate passing is a devastating loss to China’s foreign service and all of us. During the past few days, the embassy was overwhelmed with condolences and sympathies from the Israeli government, diplomatic corps and all walks of life in Israel. We will deeply remember all these kind words.”

Wei, 58, was found dead of natural causes at his home in Herzliya on Sunday. He was appointed to serve in Israel in February just as the coronavirus was spreading worldwide.

He is survived by his wife and a son. The two were not with him in Israel.

