Cruz Calls for DOJ Probe Into De Blasio Closing Unapproved Opening of Yeshiva

JNS.org – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Tuesday called for the US Justice Department to investigate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the New York Police Department shutting down an Orthodox Jewish school that opened despite the city’s social-distancing orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The next time NYC’s mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he’s not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties,” tweeted Cruz. “Actually, they should have done it after the last one.”

The next time NYC's mayor sends out a gleeful tweet about sending cops after Jews, the DOJ should investigate to make sure he's not violating constitutionally guaranteed religious liberties. Actually, they should have done it after the last one. https://t.co/BU61pkh27y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 19, 2020

On Monday, De Blasio tweeted, “Earlier today the NYPD shut down a Yeshiva conducting classes with as many as 70 children. I can’t stress how dangerous this is for our young people. We’re issuing a Cease and Desist Order and will make sure we keep our communities and our kids safe.”