Hamas, Hezbollah Share ‘Quds Day’ Pledge to Seize ‘Entire Land of Palestine’

The leaders of the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist movements marked the Iranian regime’s annual “Quds Day” event on Friday with angry speeches advocating the elimination of the State of Israel.

Addressing a virtual rally that featured speakers from Tehran, Baghdad, Jerusalem, Beirut and Sanaa, Ismail Haniyeh — head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas organization — urged the “Muslim nation” to adopt a common plan to confront the “Zionist danger.”

Denouncing the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan as a “conspiracy to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” Haniyeh pledged that “Palestinians will fight by all possible means and in every possible way to defend Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Reiterating Hamas’ virulent opposition to the recognition of Israel’s legitimacy, Haniyeh threatened that the Palestinians would eventually seize “not just Jerusalem but the entire land of Palestine.”

In a separate address to the rally, Hassan Nasrallah — head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Lebanon — welcomed the prospect of the conflict with Israel continuing for several more decades.

“Liberation cannot be achieved in one, two or three years — it could take generations,” Nasrallah declared. “The lengthy battle should not be a reason for despair.”

He then added: “The responsibility of regaining Palestine is mainly that of the Palestinian people, but it also the responsibility of the ummah (the global Muslim community), seeing as God will ask us about it on Judgement Day.”

Both Nasrallah and Haniyeh went out of their way to praise Iran’s support for Palestinian terrorism.

Iran had “spared no effort to support the Palestinian resistance in every possible way, particularly at the military and financial levels,” Haniyeh noted.