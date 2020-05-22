Friday, May 22nd | 28 Iyyar 5780

Israel Celebrates Jerusalem Day, Marking 53 Years Since Reunification of Capital

May 22, 2020 12:58 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli troops overlook Jerusalem’s Old City, during the Six-Day War, June 1967. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israel celebrated Jerusalem Day on Friday, marking the 53rd anniversary (according to the Hebrew calendar) of the liberation of its capital city during the 1967 Six-Day War.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, “All it takes is a glimpse to fall in love with this breathtaking city. Happy #JerusalemDay from the eternal capital of the Jewish people.”

The Israel Defense Forces — whose troops freed the eastern part of Jerusalem, including the Old City, from Jordanian control — tweeted, “On this day in the Hebrew calendar, we celebrate the liberation of Jerusalem. The Old City — lost to the Jewish people for 2,000 years — was finally back in our hands.”

“Today, we celebrate the triumph of those IDF heroes & reaffirm our commitment to securing Jerusalem forevermore,” it added.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both issued Jerusalem Day greetings on social media.

The traditional Jerusalem Day march in the Old City was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

