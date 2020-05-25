Antisemitic BDS Activists Stage Nazi-Style ‘Execution’ of ‘Palestinians’ in Vienna

The Austrian Parliament condemned the BDS movement as antisemitic in February, but that hasn’t stopped the movement from staging more antisemitic PR stunts there.

Heute reports:

At Viktor-Adler-Platz in Vienna-Favoriten, supporters of the antisemitic BDS movement staged a tasteless campaign. They acted as Israeli soldiers executing people (pretending to be Palestinian). The anti-Israel movement BDS (which stands for “Boycott Divestment Sanctions”), which was originally primarily active in the USA, has also been active in Austria for a long time. The anti-Zionist and antisemitic movement rejects Israel’s right to exist. On Saturday supporters of the movement staged a tasteless protest at Viktor-Adler-Platz in Vienna-Favoriten. According to eyewitnesses, two men disguised as Israeli soldiers apparently imitated an execution of a third man who is said to be a Palestinian.

Of course, the IDF doesn’t execute unarmed Palestinians against walls. That was something Nazis did to Jews. There have been previous, similar BDS actions, such as the street theater of “Israelis” shouting in German (and English, for the cameras) at “Palestinians,” while forcing them to their knees before being executed. This is pure antisemitism — and Holocaust inversion.

And it’s happening on the streets of what used to be Nazi-occupied Vienna, today.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.