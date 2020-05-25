Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine President Hails Israel for ‘Effective Fight’ Against Coronavirus

Six-Year-Old Israeli Boy Discovers 3,500-Year-Old Canaanite Clay Tablet

Jerusalem Is ‘Red Line’ for Muslims, Turkey’s Erdogan Declares in Eid Message Attacking Israel

Israeli Minister Urges Twitter to Suspend Account of Iran’s Ayatollah for Hate Speech, Incitement

Antisemitic Banner Taken Down in London Neighborhood

Bank of Israel Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sees Less Economic Damage in 2020

Israel Won’t Miss ‘Historic Opportunity’ to Annex Parts of West Bank, Netanyahu Vows

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

May 25, 2020 9:36 am
0

Court Rules Netanyahu Exempt From Appearance at Next Hearing

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as he chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 8, 2020. Photo: Oded Balilty/Pool via Reuters/File Photo.

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not have to attend the next session of his trial on July 19, the Jerusalem District Court ruled on Sunday.

The ruling was handed down by Jerusalem District Court judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, the head of the three-judge panel overseeing Netanyahu’s trial, at the conclusion of the 50-minute arraignment hearing, during which Netanyahu pleaded innocent to the charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

Dates for subsequent hearings have yet to be determined, according to media reports.

Moments before entering the courtroom Netanyahu made a speech protesting his innocence and accusing law enforcement and the state prosecution of joining forces with the left-wing media to topple not only him in particular, but the country’s right-wing camp in general.

Related coverage

May 25, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Ukraine President Hails Israel for ‘Effective Fight’ Against Coronavirus

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky -- Ukraine’s first Jewish president...

“For more than a decade, the left has failed to accomplish this at the ballot box,” he said. “So in the last few years, they found a new trick.”

During the arraignment hearing, demonstrations on behalf of and against Netanyahu were held outside the courthouse.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.