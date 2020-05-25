Monday, May 25th | 2 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Attempts to Stab Israeli Police Officers in Jerusalem

Can Israeli Company SafeMode’s Focus on Professional Drivers Make Roads Safer?

Syria Records 20 New Coronavirus Cases in Largest Single-Day Increase

A Women, an Arab Engineer, and a Haredi Certified Coder Walk Into a Job Interview

US Lawmakers Urge Removal of Swastika-Adorned Graves From Military Cemeteries in Texas, Utah

Trump Urges Libya De-Escalation on Call With Erdogan: White House

Iranian Fuel Tanker Docks in Venezuelan Port, More on the Way

IDF Troops Thwart Stabbing Attack in Samaria; Two Terrorists Wounded

Court Rules Netanyahu Exempt From Appearance at Next Hearing

Group of 119 Ethiopian New Immigrants Land in Israel on Jerusalem Day

May 25, 2020 8:59 am
0

Pro-BDS American Lawyers’ Group Settles With Israeli Organization

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

The United States Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Photo: Wikicommons.

JNS.org – Four years after the National Lawyers Guild (NLG), a progressive group of lawyers in the United States, refused to put into its dinner publication an advertisement from an Israeli organization due to NLG’s support for the BDS movement, the two groups settled a lawsuit on Tuesday filed by the Israeli entity.

The NLG cited its official “resolution barring us from accepting funds from Israeli organizations” as the reason it refused to place the ad from the Bibliotechnical Athenaeum, which is in the West Bank.

The Israeli organization sued the NLG through the Lawfare Project.

The settlement was approved by the New York State Supreme Court, which had already rejected two motions to dismiss by NLG.

Related coverage

May 25, 2020 10:14 am
0

US Lawmakers Urge Removal of Swastika-Adorned Graves From Military Cemeteries in Texas, Utah

The row over the presence of German prisoner-of-war tombstones adorned with Nazi swastikas at two US military cemeteries continued on...

As part of the agreement, NLG must not boycott Israel, and it will accept “a statement of organizational policy drafted by the Lawfare Project on non-discrimination which must be disseminated to NLG’s chapters, staff and committees within 60 days of the settlement,” according to The Jerusalem Post, which first reported on the settlement and also reported that “the settlement stipulates that NLG ‘affirms that no resolutions it has adopted, or adopts in the future’ violate the new non-discrimination organizational policy.”

The policy must be “prominently and indefinitely” displayed on NLG’s national website, per the settlement.

Finally, NLG is mandated to publish a new ad from the Bibliotechnical Athenaeum that “congratulates” the NLG “for reaffirming its commitment to non-discrimination.”

“This settlement makes it crystal-clear to all who seek to engage in the type of conduct BDS advocates for that such conduct is, at its core, unlawful commercial discrimination,” Benjamin Ryberg, who served as lead counsel in this case, told JNS. “This case underscores the potential consequences awaiting those who violate civil- and human-rights law by illegally discriminating against Israelis, and deters future discrimination based on national origin, citizenship, religion and all other protected classes.”

David Abrams, executive director of the Zionist Advocacy Center and a representative of the plaintiff, told JNS that “the case is important because it emphasizes that boycotts of Israel and Israelis are illegal under American laws. To be sure, organizations have the right to criticize Israeli policies.”

However, he continued, “when organizations start engaging in actual boycotts of Israeli persons and entities, they cross an important line, and those of us in the civil-rights legal community will fight them in the courts.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.