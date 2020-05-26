German Parliament Poised to Appoint Military Rabbis for First Time in 100 Years

The German parliament is set to approve the appointment of rabbis to provide pastoral care to Jewish members of the country’s armed services for the first time in over a century.

The parliament is expected to back the measure in a vote on Thursday, the Jüdische Allgemeine news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The anticipated move follows an agreement reached last December between the Central Council of Jews in Germany and the Ministry of Defense. Ten rabbis are expected to assume their posts later this year.

According to federal government estimates, there are approximately 300 Jews serving in the Bundeswehr, Germany’s unified defense force.

Around 3,000 Muslims are also believed to be serving, and similar plans are being made for the appointment of imams.

The 90,000 identified Christians in the armed forces are served by chaplains from several denominations.

Under German regulations, military personnel provide details of their religious affiliation on a voluntary basis only.