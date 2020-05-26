Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s ‘Destructive Polices’ Being ‘Rubber Stamped’ by Trump Administration, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Charges

Israeli President Lauds IDF as ‘Best Army in the World’ on Its 72nd Birthday

New Stats Show 1 in 7 Israelis Afraid of Losing Homes Due to Coronavirus Fallout

US Jewish Leaders Praise Oklahoma’s Adoption of Anti-BDS Law

White Supremacist Origin of Antisemitic, Anti-US Cartoon Promoted by Chinese Embassy in Paris Exposed

New Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Visits Gaza Border, Cautions Conflict With Hamas ‘Won’t Disappear’

Israel Institute for Biological Research Says Two New Drug Derivatives Effective Against Coronavirus

Neo-Nazi Spotted With Antisemitic Sign at Ohio Protest Later Sought to Kill Jews at Kent State

Texas Holocaust Survivor Celebrates 100th Birthday With Drive-By Car Parade

Revered Holy Land Churches Reopen, but Some Restrictions Remain

May 26, 2020 2:56 pm
0

New Israeli Defense Minister Gantz Visits Gaza Border, Cautions Conflict With Hamas ‘Won’t Disappear’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tours the Gaza border area, May 26, 2020. Photo: Gantz’s official Twitter account.

Benny Gantz made his first visit as defense minister to the embattled communities on the border with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Tuesday, and warned that the conflict with the Islamist terrorist group would continue.

Gantz — who was IDF chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014 — met with a group of local municipal officials in the city of Sderot, a frequent target of rocket attacks from Gaza.

“This tension will not disappear, it will stay with us for several years,” Gantz said.

“We know who our neighbors are,” he added. “We are turned toward peace. There will be ups and downs and we are ready for anything.”

One of the officials said after the meeting, “There was a first get-to-know meeting with him as defense minister. The meeting was good.”

The official praised Gantz for coming at a time when there was no “tension or escalation. He came to listen to us, and this is important.”

Another official who attended the meeting reportedly asked Gantz about the possibility of creating joint industrial zones where Israelis and Palestinians could work together to promote coexistence.

Gantz responded positively toward the idea.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.