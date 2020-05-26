Palestinians Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

JNS.org – Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday that mosques, churches and businesses would reopen on Tuesday in the PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria.

Shtayyeh said it was time to “cautiously return life to normal” as the coronavirus infection rate has decreased, reported Reuters.

The PA locked down the territories in March after the first case of the virus was detected in Bethlehem.

Shtayyeh also said that PA ministries and offices would reopen on Wednesday and checkpoints that restrict intercity travel would be removed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 423 cases of the virus and two deaths, according to the report, which added that the crisis led to a 50 percent drop in commercial revenues in the West Bank and a 17.6 percent unemployment rate.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced the first coronavirus-related death in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.