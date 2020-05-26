Tuesday, May 26th | 3 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Venture Capitalist: ‘Israel Doesn’t Have to Choose Sides in the Hegemony War Between the US and China’

Syria Eases Coronavirus Curbs, New Cases Jump After Expats Return

US Officials Frustrated Over Settler Leaders’ Opposition to Trump Peace Plan

Israeli Economy Shrinks By More Than 7 Percent Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Israel’s High Court Orders IDF to Halt Demolition of Dvir Sorek Killer’s Home

Palestinians Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Norwegian MPs Reject Bill Seeking to Label Settlement Goods

Israel’s Train System to Return to Full Service on June 8

Out of the House: Democrat Biden Makes First Public Appearance in Weeks

Israel Taps Local Desalination Firm IDE Over Hong Kong Rival

May 26, 2020 9:54 am
0

Syria Eases Coronavirus Curbs, New Cases Jump After Expats Return

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man sits near a coronavirus awareness billboard, during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Damascus, Syria, April 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syria said on Monday it would lift an overnight curfew starting Tuesday and allow movement between governorates, easing coronavirus lockdown measures even as the health ministry reported the largest single-day increase in cases.

The ministry reported 20 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the country’s tally to 106 cases and four deaths.

Syria has seen an uptick in infections in recent days, which it has attributed to the return of Syrians from abroad.

Damascus said on Monday that while it was easing lockdown measures as part of steps to reopen the economy, it would halt flights repatriating Syrians for the time being as it treats those that have recently returned.

Related coverage

May 26, 2020 9:38 am
0

Palestinians Begin Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

JNS.org - Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced on Monday that mosques, churches and businesses would reopen on Tuesday...

Some diplomats including US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey have cast doubt on the government’s relatively-low figures.

Doctors and relief groups worry that medical infrastructure ravaged by nine years of conflict would make a more serious outbreak deadly and difficult to fend off.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.