White Supremacist Origin of Antisemitic, Anti-US Cartoon Promoted by Chinese Embassy in Paris Exposed

A virulently anti-American and antisemitic cartoon tweeted by the Chinese Embassy in Paris on Monday previously appeared on several websites linked to white supremacists and Holocaust deniers.

Accompanied by the text “Qui est le prochain?” (“Who’s next?”), the cartoon showed the figure of death draped in a US flag while holding a scythe embossed with the Star of David. The death figure stood alongside a row of doorways marked with the names of countries such as Syria, Venezuela and Hong Kong — all supposedly the targets of American and “Zionist” destabilization plots.

According to the French monitoring organization Conspiracy Watch, the cartoon had previously been featured on several extremist websites. In 2014, it was published on the website of Alain Soral, a French far-right agitator and vocal Holocaust denier.

The same image appeared again on a Sept. 2016 article by David Icke — a notorious British Holocaust denier, white supremacist and peddler of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

In Feb. 2017, the cartoon ran on AlterInfo, a French Holocaust denial site.

More recent online sightings of the cartoon have included Les Crises, a French left-wing website focused on international politics, and Global Research, a Canada-based website that aggressively supports the Cuban and Venezuelan regimes.

The publication of the cartoon by the Chinese Embassy in France conforms to a pattern established in recent months of using its online assets for visceral attacks on the US and its allies as the coronavirus pandemic has worsened.

In April, a diplomatic row broke out between Paris and Beijing over the embassy’s publication of an article — titled “Observations of a Chinese diplomat posted to Paris” — which leveled a number of false charges about the handling of the pandemic, including the accusation that workers at care homes across Europe callously abandoned their posts.

At the beginning of May, the embassy released a video via its Twitter feed that mocked the US response to the pandemic, claiming that the American government had ignored Chinese warnings that the coronavirus was spreading.

And just last week, the embassy infuriated advocates for the oppressed Uighur minority in northwestern China when it tweeted the greeting “Eid Mubarak” at the close of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Dilnur Reyhan — a French Uighur activist — slammed the embassy for its hypocrisy over the Communist regime’s treatment of the mainly-Muslim Uighurs in the province of East Turkestan.

Nearly two million people have been incarcerated in “re-education” camps while key Muslim religious imperatives — such as refraining from the consumption of pork and alcohol — have been forcibly undermined.

“You have put millions of Uighurs in your Nazi camps, even banned the words ‘Bismillah,’ ‘Elhemdulila,’ destroyed all our books, forced Muslims to eat your pigs and organized beer festivals during Ramadan,” an outraged Reyhan wrote.

Separately, Raphaël Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, compared China’s Ramadan greetings to “[Nazi propaganda minister] Joseph Goebbels wishing us a Happy Passover, or the Roman Legions wishing us a Merry Christmas.”

In the case of Monday’s tweet, China took a different approach in the aftermath, claiming that its Twitter feed had been hacked and removing the offending cartoon.

The embassy did not specify who was responsible for the alleged hack or provide any other details, however.