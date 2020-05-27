Wednesday, May 27th | 4 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UK Government Lawyer Takes Part in Quds Day Event, Recites Anti-Israel Diatribe

Islamic Waqf Announces Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to Be Reopened This Sunday

US to End Sanctions Waivers Allowing Some Work at Iran Nuclear Sites

German Interior Minister Highlights Far-Right Threat as Antisemitic Crimes Reach Record Levels

Universities Urged to Protect Jewish Students ‘Under Attack’ by Anti-Israel Activists on Campuses

Israeli Coders Lead Development, Security of Facebook’s Novi Digital Wallet

Iran Changes Tack in Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

US Military Says Russia Deployed Fighter Jets to Libya

Biden Calls Trump ‘Absolute Fool’ for Not Wearing Face Mask

Greece to Welcome Germans, Cypriots, Israelis in First Wave of Visitors

May 27, 2020 9:56 am
0

New Iran Parliament Convenes Under Strict Coronavirus Curbs

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian lawmakers attend a session of parliament in Tehran, July 16, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s new parliament convened on Wednesday after the Feb. 21 elections under strict health protocols and social distancing rules to ward off the coronavirus in one of the hardest-hit Middle Eastern countries.

Many lawmakers wore masks and their temperatures were taken before entering the parliament building in southern Tehran, Iranian media reported.

Iran’s hardline watchdog body, the Guardian Council, which must approve parliamentary candidates, disqualified thousands of moderates and leading conservatives and permitted voters a choice mostly between hardline and low-key conservative candidates loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to contest the elections.

Like hardliners, conservatives back the ruling theocracy, but unlike them support more engagement with the outside world.

Related coverage

May 27, 2020 11:56 am
0

Iran Changes Tack in Iraq After Soleimani Assassination

Two diplomats are quietly leading Iran's push to influence politics in Iraq, in a departure from the more blunt enforcement employed...

Iran’s 290-seat parliament has no major influence on foreign affairs or Iran’s nuclear policy, which are determined by Khamenei. But it might bolster hardliners in the 2021 election for president and toughen Tehran’s foreign policy.

Next week, lawmakers will choose a parliament speaker for a one-year term.

Iran’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the death toll in Iran had reached 7,564 with 141,591 confirmed cases. State TV said all 268 lawmakers who attended the opening ceremony had tested negative for the coronavirus.

“We are among the countries that have been successful in their fight against this dangerous virus,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech to parliament broadcast live on state TV.

Because of the outbreak, the lawmakers postponed a traditional visit to the shrine of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

After 69 days, Iran reopened holy Shi’ite sites and shrines across the country. Pilgrims have to respect social distancing regulations when entering.

Dozens of Iranian officials have died of the coronavirus, including two lawmakers elected in February.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.