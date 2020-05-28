Coronavirus Aid: A Bridge to Peace

JNS.org – In the age of coronavirus, one would think that the world’s governments would come together to truly put people, and not power, first.

Last Tuesday, in a tremendous display of countries putting humanitarian concerns ahead of all differences, the United Arab Emirates sent aid to the Palestinians by way of an Etihad Airways flight that landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, the region’s closest airport to Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

This was historic, not only as the first public flight between the UAE and Israel, which do not currently have official relations, but also because it disregarded all previous biases and diplomatic pronouncements by the UAE, as a leading Arab nation, with regard to having public relations with Israel.

The purpose was pure: providing much needed personal protective and medical equipment to the Arab Palestinians living in those areas of the West Bank over which the PA has quasi-governmental responsibility.

Unfortunately, the Palestinian people were unable to benefit from this aid. The PA rejected the shipment, because the UAE chose to coordinate logistics with Israel and not the PA.

The PA leadership’s refusal denies the primary responsibility of a government: to protect its people. To do so for political gain, or even on manufactured grounds of “principle,” is as unconscionable as a leader rejecting offered aid for victims of an earthquake, fire, a heinous act of terror, or other tragedy.

For the PA to reject UAE aid because the airplane landed in Tel Aviv without Palestinian approval is another example of the PA’s rank rejectionism of peace and the very existence of Israel, and yet another abuse of its responsibilities to the Arab Palestinians under the failed leadership of Mahmoud Abbas.

Abbas always paints Israel as the perpetrator, no matter how much good it does. The entire civilized world must stop countenancing the inappropriate and counterproductive conduct of the PA and PLO.

Every time something happens that Palestinian leaders do not like, they threaten terror and retaliation. In this case, the rejection of aid is purely due to the notion that Israel and the neighboring Arab countries are working together for the benefit of the Palestinian Arabs. It is inane and unacceptable.

This refusal of cooperation on aid is further evidenced not only by the PA’s threatened cancellation of security relations with Israel, but its ongoing threat to cancel all agreements with Israel. One of the agreements they are reportedly trying to cancel are the Oslo Accords themselves. Ironically, it is the Oslo Accords that created the PA, so abrogating Oslo essentially invalidates the quasi-government existence of the PA and arguably returns all authority and responsibility to the PLO, which we must remember consists of numerous designated foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs).

Both the PA and the PLO have fully rejected all aspects of the Trump administration’s “Peace to Prosperity” proposal. The plan, which was rapidly accepted by Israel and initially supported by multiple neighboring Arab states, aims to help forge a peace by investing resources in infrastructure projects that would create jobs for the Palestinian Arabs and improve their quality of life across the board.

Perhaps that plan should better be called a thoroughly prepared “Plan for Prosperity Leading to Peace.” Warming relations with Israel — one of the leading innovation, sustainability, and intelligence centers in the world — would have immense benefits for the governments of the Middle East and perhaps most of all for the Arab Palestinians.

Peace means jobs; peace means economic development; peace means wholesome lives; peace means well-clothed, well-fed, well-educated, and healthy children. Peace means resources get redirected from defense toward improving lives.

The Arab Palestinians deserve the right to good health, good education, a good living, and a good government. Israel is not the obstacle to any of these things, and certainly not to peace.

The obstacles are squarely placed by Abbas and the Palestinian leadership, who have worked to keep themselves in office without elections and have reportedly enriched themselves from monies donated by the United States, the European Union, the Arab governments, and others, with little accountability.

Meanwhile, as the international community gives the PA reasons to believe that eliminating Israel — the stated objective of the numerous FTOs running rampant in the region — remains a possibility, the Palestinian leadership will continue to cut off its people from the bright future which they deserve, and which it is time for them to demand.

The UAE’s bold step in flying into Ben Gurion Airport is arguably the best symbol of peace from the Arab world since at least the treaties Israel signed with Egypt and Jordan decades ago, and perhaps since the establishment of the State of Israel and its recognition by the United Nations on May 14, 1948. This bold leadership should be applauded, recognized, and supported, and at the same time, the rejectionism of Abbas and the Palestinian leadership should be castigated and derogated as the primary obstacle to peace and prosperity for the Palestinian Arabs, and for peace throughout the region.

The governments of Israel and certain Arab states are clearly ready and willing to work together for the benefit of the Palestinian Arabs. It is time to help the Palestinian people break free of their oppressive and failed leadership, and to encourage them to rise up, not against Israel, but against those who are the true oppressors of their rights and freedom: Abbas and his henchmen.

Richard D. Heideman, who is senior counsel of Heideman Nudelman & Kalik, PC, the Washington, DC law firm which represents American victims of terror, also serves as president of the American Zionist Movement. The opinions expressed are his own and not attributable to any organization.