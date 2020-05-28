Thursday, May 28th | 5 Sivan 5780

May 28, 2020 10:26 am
0

Israel Prepping for Potential Palestinian Violence After West Bank Annexation

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A Palestinian rioter hurls stones at Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

The IDF and the Shin Bet have begun preparations for a possible outbreak of Palestinian violence if Israel goes ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank in the near future.

The Israeli news site Walla reported on Thursday that the army and Israel’s domestic security agency will conduct war games next week in anticipation of various annexation-related scenarios.

Top IDF officers are reportedly taking the possibility of annexation very seriously, and are now operating under the assumption that it will take place.

The security establishment also believes that, if violence erupts, it will take place both in the West Bank and Israel proper.

Walla also reported that Israeli and Palestinian security officials held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss ongoing cooperation.

The meetings occurred despite declarations by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas that all security coordination with Israel had been ended over the annexation issue.

The Palestinians reportedly initiated the meetings, due to the fear that unrest and violence in the West Bank could badly undermine the PA’s hold on power there.

