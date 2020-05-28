Thursday, May 28th | 5 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Israeli Annexation Bid Will Have Disastrous Consequences,’ Jordanian Foreign Minister Warns

Report: Israel Plans to Reject Chinese Bids to Set Up Its 5G Network

Trump to Sign Never Again Education Act Into Law

US Ambassador Friedman Helps Make Cheesecakes for Israelis Ahead of Shavuot

Nasrallah Mocks Israeli Defense Minister Over His Role During Lebanon Pullout

Covid-19 Has Not Lessened Israeli Companies’ Interest in Entering the Chinese Market

This Shavuot, Have Another Slice of Grasshopper Cheesecake or Be Brave Enough to Try a Real Insect

US Coronavirus Deaths Top 100,000 as Country Reopens

We Don’t Need to Understand the Whole Torah to Embrace It

The Key to Peace Is the Next Generation of Arab-Israeli Leaders

May 28, 2020 9:29 am
0

Report: Israel Plans to Reject Chinese Bids to Set Up Its 5G Network

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (center), Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Zvi Hauser (right) and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman meet in Jerusalem, May 26, 2020. Photo: Matty Stern, US Embassy in Israel.

JNS.org – Israel is likely to reject Chinese bids for the building of 5G networks in the country, due to US pressure and because of security concerns, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

This comes as US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman pressured Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, and chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Zvi Hauser, in a meeting on Tuesday to block Chinese efforts to gain a foothold in Israel’s 5G cellular network.

The government has to decide whether to allow the Chinese to construct Israel’s 5G network, and in another deal, whether or not to allow China’s CK Hutchison to take over Israel’s Partner Communications Company, according to a report by Haaretz. Hutchison is waiting for the decision by Israel’s regulator.

Friedman’s message to the Israelis came on the same day that the government announced that Israeli company IDE Technologies beat the Chinese firm for the tender to build what is expected to be the world’s largest seawater desalinization plant—worth $1.5 billion—at Nahal Sorek, near the Palmachim air base, south of Tel Aviv.

The United States has been pressuring Israel to decrease Chinese investment in the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.