WHO Chief Tedros Speaks With New Israeli Health Minister Edelstein About ‘Strengthening’ Cooperation
by Algemeiner Staff
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israel’s new health minister, Yuli Edelstein.
In a tweet, Tedros wrote, “Good call with Yuli Edelstein. I congratulated him on his new appointment. We discussed strengthening WHO-Israel collaboration.”
Tedros also noted that Edelstein — a former Knesset speaker — had agreed to promote the “Health for All” resolution adapted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) last year.
