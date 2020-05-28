Thursday, May 28th | 6 Sivan 5780

May 28, 2020 3:28 pm
WHO Chief Tedros Speaks With New Israeli Health Minister Edelstein About 'Strengthening' Cooperation

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Christopher Black / WHO / Handout via Reuters / File.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke by phone on Wednesday with Israel’s new health minister, Yuli Edelstein.

In a tweet, Tedros wrote, “Good call with Yuli Edelstein. I congratulated him on his new appointment. We discussed strengthening WHO-Israel collaboration.”

Tedros also noted that Edelstein — a former Knesset speaker — had agreed to promote the “Health for All” resolution adapted by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) last year.

