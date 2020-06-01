Thousands of Israeli Students Quarantined After New COVID-19 Cases Found in Schools

JNS.org – Multiple schools have been closed in Israel and thousands of students sent into quarantine after multiple students and staff members at schools in Jerusalem, Beersheva and Hadera tested positive for coronavirus.

In Hadera, a high school student’s diagnosis sent 2,180 students and teachers into two weeks of isolation and led to the temporary closure of the school.

Over 130 students and staff members at Jerusalem’s Gymnasia Rehavia high school were diagnosed with coronavirus last week, leading the school to be closed. Subsequent testing of students at the Gymnasium’s feeder school—the Paula Ben Gurion-Rehavia elementary school—revealed that one student had the virus.

Additional confirmed cases include a Jerusalem dance teacher whose students were sent into isolation, as well as hundreds of staff and students at several schools in Beersheva.

