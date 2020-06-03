Wednesday, June 3rd | 11 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

People’s Joy at Reopened Mosques in Gaza ‘a Blessing,’ Says Imam

Turkey to Open Iran, Iraq Border Gates This Week to Boost Trade

Half of Israelis Support West Bank Annexation, Poll Finds

First Israeli Non-Profit Bank Raises $30 Million for Coronavirus Assistance in Israel

10,000 Israelis Quarantined, 43 Schools Closed Following COVID-19 Spike

Norway Urges Israel Not to Annex Parts of the West Bank

Report Triggers EU Turmoil Over Funding to Terror-Linked NGOs

Iranian Professor Jailed in US Returns Home: Report

5 Jordanians on Trial for Planning Terrorist Attacks in Judea and Samaria

Rioters Smash Windows of Kosher Restaurant in DC

June 3, 2020 7:22 am
0

‘Palestine’ Praises China for Hong Kong Crackdown and Coronavirus Response

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks in Hong Kong, China, amid the coronavirus outbreak, March 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tyrone Siu.

Below is an article from the Chinese news outlet Xinhua:

Palestine on Saturday said it supports China’s right to impose the full sovereignty over all its territories including Hong Kong, and maintain its territorial integrity.

“We reiterate our support to the friendly People’s Republic of China’s right to maintain its sovereignty, against any foreign intervention into its internal affairs and the attempts to destabilize it,” the Palestinian presidency said in a statement published by the official Palestinian News and Info Agency.

Palestine values China’s efforts in fighting COVID-19, said the statement, highlighting China’s aid to other countries including Palestine in combating the pandemic and building a global health community for all.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also appreciated the unwavering Chinese support to the people of Palestine to achieve independence and freedom, and said Palestine is keen on enhancing its relations with China to the benefit of the two peoples.

Is there a dictatorship or autocratic state that the Palestinian leadership does not support?

And, of course, the leftists who pretend that the Palestinians stand for human rights and fight oppressive governments will be silent on this. Who on earth could think the state of “Palestine” would be just and free?

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.