‘Palestine’ Praises China for Hong Kong Crackdown and Coronavirus Response

Below is an article from the Chinese news outlet Xinhua:

Palestine on Saturday said it supports China’s right to impose the full sovereignty over all its territories including Hong Kong, and maintain its territorial integrity.

“We reiterate our support to the friendly People’s Republic of China’s right to maintain its sovereignty, against any foreign intervention into its internal affairs and the attempts to destabilize it,” the Palestinian presidency said in a statement published by the official Palestinian News and Info Agency.

Palestine values China’s efforts in fighting COVID-19, said the statement, highlighting China’s aid to other countries including Palestine in combating the pandemic and building a global health community for all.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also appreciated the unwavering Chinese support to the people of Palestine to achieve independence and freedom, and said Palestine is keen on enhancing its relations with China to the benefit of the two peoples.