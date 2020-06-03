Report: Iranian Headquarters in Syria Back in Operation After Israeli Air Strikes

One of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ most important headquarters in Syria is once again being used despite being hit by Israeli air strikes last year.

The United Arab Emirates daily The National described the building, called “Beit Al Zajaja” in Arabic and “The Glass House” in English, as an essential part of Iran’s continuing involvement in Syria’s civil war.

The IRGC — which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US — uses the building, located near Damascus International Airport, as an intelligence center, command headquarters and official meeting place for its officials and proxy terrorist groups.

A source told The National, “This location houses all the senior command from all units — Iranians, Afghans, Syrians, Lebanese.”

The National stated that the structure also included a medical facility reserved for top IRGC commanders and foreign terrorists employed by Tehran.

Notably, the building was the site of an emergency meeting between IRGC commanders and militia leaders following the US assassination of IRGC head Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January.

In November 2019, the top two floors of the building were hit by Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli satellite intelligence company ImageSat International stated that the structure’s “intelligence facilities” had been destroyed.

Sources told The National, however, that the facility was now once again being employed as the IRGC’s top command center, though the IRGC had also begun to disperse its assets due to fears of further Israeli strikes.