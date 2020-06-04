US Court Finds Iran and Syria Liable for Palestinian Attacks in Israel

JNS.org – A US court ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for compensation because of their role in aiding Palestinian terror attacks in Israel that wounded or killed Americans.

Judge Randolph D. Moss in the US District Court for the District of Columbia found that damages were warranted since these countries provided “material support” to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to an AP report on Tuesday.

No amount of damages has yet been decided and it will likely be challenging for the plaintiffs to receive financial compensation. Syria and Iran did not take part in the court hearings.

US Army veteran Taylor Force was stabbed to death by Palestinian terrorists in Tel Aviv while studying in Israel in 2016 and which led to Congressional approval of the Taylor Force Act that stops funding for the Palestinians that are used to pay the terrorists’ families.