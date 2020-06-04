Thursday, June 4th | 12 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Security Forces Foil Stabbing Attack in Central Israel

Israel Plans 80 Billion Shekel Investment to Increase Solar Energy Use

US Court Finds Iran and Syria Liable for Palestinian Attacks in Israel

Supreme Court Expected to Rule on Whether to Hear Case of Nazi-Stolen Art

Thousands Call on Israel’s Army Radio to Drop Pop Star Dua Lipa

Some 200,000 Israelis Have Had COVID-19, New Study Shows

Israeli Knesset Sessions Suspended After MK Gets Coronavirus

The Impact of the Proposed Palestinian State on US Interests

Annexation Isn’t What Will Prevent Peace

Iran’s Prisoners of Conscience Bear the Brunt of COVID-19

June 4, 2020 9:08 am
0

US Court Finds Iran and Syria Liable for Palestinian Attacks in Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinian Islamic jihad members display rockets during a military show marking the 32nd anniversary of the organization’s founding, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

JNS.org – A US court ruled that Iran and Syria are liable for compensation because of their role in aiding Palestinian terror attacks in Israel that wounded or killed Americans.

Judge Randolph D. Moss in the US District Court for the District of Columbia found that damages were warranted since these countries provided “material support” to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, according to an AP report on Tuesday.

No amount of damages has yet been decided and it will likely be challenging for the plaintiffs to receive financial compensation. Syria and Iran did not take part in the court hearings.

US Army veteran Taylor Force was stabbed to death by Palestinian terrorists in Tel Aviv while studying in Israel in 2016 and which led to Congressional approval of the Taylor Force Act that stops funding for the Palestinians that are used to pay the terrorists’ families.

Last month, a prominent pro-Israel organization and a rabbinical group criticized the former vice president and presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s proposal to resume funding to the Palestinian Authority, arguing that it may violate US law.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.