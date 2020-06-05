In Call With Proud Mother, PA President Abbas Glorifies ‘Martyrdom’ of Palestinian Teen

Details of a phone conversation between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and a Palestinian mother whose son was killed in a recent confrontation with the IDF revealed a mood of near celebration over the boy’s death.

“My son is a sacrifice for the sake of the homeland,” the mother of Zaid Al-Qaysiya — a Palestinian teenager who was killed near the city of Hebron on May 13 — told the Palestinian leader.

“My son’s blood is not a waste for the homeland,” she said.” I’m prepared to sacrifice even more. I’m prepared to give more ‘Martyrs’ for the homeland.

Abbas responded by saying, “He is our son, all of ours.”

At another point in the call, the boy’s mother reiterated, “Praise Allah, he is not only my son. He is your son, the son of Palestine, and the son of the entire people.”

The details of the call were made public by the Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch, which described the exchange as a “clear example of how decades of PA glorification of terrorists and terrorists who die as ‘Martyrs’ while fighting Israel translates into teens endangering themselves, and parents applauding their untimely deaths.”