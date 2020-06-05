Israel Marks 53 Years Since ‘Defining Moment’ of Six-Day War

Friday marked the 53rd anniversary of the start of the Six-Day War, a conflict that transformed Israel and the Middle East.

The war began with Israel facing the specter of invasion from north, south and east, and ended less than a week later with the Jewish state victorious — with Jerusalem reunited and the Golan Heights, Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip and West Bank under IDF control.

The IDF tweeted, “53 years ago, on this exact day, the Six-Day War broke out. Israel came under attack from 5 Arab armies… …Israel won.”

53 years ago, on this exact day,

the Six-Day War broke out.

Israel came under attack

from 5 Arab armies… Related coverage Israel Donates Wheelchairs to Coronavirus-Stricken Ecuador Israel donated a shipment of wheelchairs on Friday to the mayor of Quito, the capital of Ecuador, one of the... …Israel won. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 5, 2020

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) described it as a “defining moment” for Israel, which had been established only 19 years earlier.

On June 5, 1967, a war began between #Israel and its neighbors Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War 52 years ago became a defining moment for the young country. Austrian-born Israeli photojournalist David Rubinger documented those crucial days. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/T5MciC15O9 — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 5, 2020

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris tweeted, “53 yrs ago today, following weeks of bloodcurdling threats from Egypt, Iraq & Syria to annihilate Israel, war erupted. 6 days later, the war ended w/ a resounding Israeli victory.”