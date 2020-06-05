Israel Marks 53 Years Since ‘Defining Moment’ of Six-Day War
by Algemeiner Staff
Friday marked the 53rd anniversary of the start of the Six-Day War, a conflict that transformed Israel and the Middle East.
The war began with Israel facing the specter of invasion from north, south and east, and ended less than a week later with the Jewish state victorious — with Jerusalem reunited and the Golan Heights, Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip and West Bank under IDF control.
The IDF tweeted, “53 years ago, on this exact day, the Six-Day War broke out. Israel came under attack from 5 Arab armies… …Israel won.”
53 years ago, on this exact day,
the Six-Day War broke out.
Israel came under attack
from 5 Arab armies…
Related coverageJune 5, 2020 12:18 pm0
…Israel won.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 5, 2020
The World Jewish Congress (WJC) described it as a “defining moment” for Israel, which had been established only 19 years earlier.
On June 5, 1967, a war began between #Israel and its neighbors Egypt, Jordan, and Syria. Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War 52 years ago became a defining moment for the young country. Austrian-born Israeli photojournalist David Rubinger documented those crucial days. #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/T5MciC15O9
— WJC (@WorldJewishCong) June 5, 2020
American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris tweeted, “53 yrs ago today, following weeks of bloodcurdling threats from Egypt, Iraq & Syria to annihilate Israel, war erupted. 6 days later, the war ended w/ a resounding Israeli victory.”