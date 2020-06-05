Friday, June 5th | 13 Sivan 5780

Israel Marks 53 Years Since ‘Defining Moment’ of Six-Day War

June 5, 2020 1:24 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli troops overlook Jerusalem’s Old City, during the Six-Day War, June 1967. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Friday marked the 53rd anniversary of the start of the Six-Day War, a conflict that transformed Israel and the Middle East.

The war began with Israel facing the specter of invasion from north, south and east, and ended less than a week later with the Jewish state victorious — with Jerusalem reunited and the Golan Heights, Sinai Peninsula, Gaza Strip and West Bank under IDF control.

The IDF tweeted, “53 years ago, on this exact day, the Six-Day War broke out. Israel came under attack from 5 Arab armies… …Israel won.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) described it as a “defining moment” for Israel, which had been established only 19 years earlier.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris tweeted, “53 yrs ago today, following weeks of bloodcurdling threats from Egypt, Iraq & Syria to annihilate Israel, war erupted. 6 days later, the war ended w/ a resounding Israeli victory.”

