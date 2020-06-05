Friday, June 5th | 13 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Macron Demands Release of French-Iranian Academic Adelkhah

Syria Claims Israeli Jets Hit Military Base in Hama Province

Amid US Racial Unrest, Black-Jewish Congressional Caucus Calls for ‘Justice for All’

Outrage Greets Pro-BDS Petition to University of California Blaming Israel for Teaching Methods That Killed George Floyd

Norway Withholds Funding to Palestinian Authority Over Antisemitic and Jihadist Content in School Textbooks

Growing Calls to Expel Penn State University Student Over Swastika Photo

Turkey’s Selective Amnesia With the Palestinians

Israeli President Rivlin Calls for Civility as Annexation Debate Heats Up

NetApp to Acquire Israeli Company Spot.io for $450 Million

Protesters at White House Sing in Hebrew After National Guard Members Ask for Prayer

June 5, 2020 7:54 am
0

Macron Demands Release of French-Iranian Academic Adelkhah

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Fariba Adelkhah. Photo: Georges Seguin via Wikimedia Commons.

France demanded on Friday that Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, whom Tehran has sentenced to six years in prison, be released immediately, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries.

“One year ago, Farida Adelkhah was arbitrarily arrested in Iran. It is unacceptable that she is still in prison,” tweeted President Emanuel Macron. “My message to Iranian authorities: justice demands that our compatriot be immediately released.”

Iran does not recognize dual nationality and has rejected previous calls to release the 60-year-old anthropologist, detained since June 2019, saying the demands were an interference in Tehran’s internal affairs.

In March, the two countries carried out a prisoner swap, exchanging academic Roland Marchal for engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad. However, since then there has been little sign that Adelkhah would be released and she was sentenced in May to six years in prison on security-related charges.

Related coverage

June 4, 2020 4:28 pm
0

Amid US Racial Unrest, Black-Jewish Congressional Caucus Calls for ‘Justice for All’

Amid the ongoing nationwide unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, the Congressional Caucus on...

“This ongoing situation can only have a negative impact on the bilateral relations between France and Iran, and can only significantly reduce the trust between our two countries,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement on Friday.

Relations between France and Iran have improved over the last year, but remain tense over Iran‘s nuclear activities, its ballistic missile program and regional influence.

Iran‘s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.