Sunday, June 7th | 15 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: April Attack on Israel’s Water Infrastructure Was Culmination of Year-Long Cyber-Warfare Campaign

Australian Newspaper Faces Storm of Criticism for Publishing ‘Antisemitic’ Cartoon of Country’s Jewish Treasurer

State Department Marks 40th Anniversary of Judicial Murder of Prominent Iranian Jewish Businessman

As Chaos Erupted During George Floyd Protests in Los Angeles, Local Jewish Security Group Mobilized to Protect Fearful Community

Israeli Army Arrests Killer of 21-Year-Old Soldier Following a Month-Long Manhunt

Republican Senator Writes New York Times Op-Ed. Zionist Jews Get Blamed.

Report: 12 Killed in Drone Strikes on Iranian Positions in Syria

Trump Wanted to Deploy 10,000 Troops in Washington DC, Official Says

Netanyahu Offers Condolences Week After Police Kill Autistic Palestinian in ‘Tragic’ Incident

Lebanon’s President Aoun Urges Unity After Night of Violence

June 7, 2020 5:27 pm
0

Report: April Attack on Israel’s Water Infrastructure Was Culmination of Year-Long Cyber-Warfare Campaign

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Brine water flows into the Mediterranean Sea after passing through a desalination plant in the coastal city of Hadera May 16, 2010. Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo.

A major Iranian cyber-attack on Israel’s water infrastructure was part of a year-long campaign of similar attacks, Israeli news website Walla revealed on Sunday.

In April, Israel narrowly headed off the massive cyber-attack, which was later attributed to Iran.

In a statement released shortly after, Israel’s National Cyber Directorate described “attempted attacks on command and control systems of wastewater treatment plants, pumping stations, and sewage.”

A few weeks later, a cyber-attack shut down the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee. The incident was widely seen as an Israeli retaliatory attack.

Related coverage

June 7, 2020 2:04 pm
0

Israeli Army Arrests Killer of 21-Year-Old Soldier Following a Month-Long Manhunt

The Israel Defense Forces have arrested the killer of Israeli soldier Amit Ben-Yigal, who died last month in a stone-throwing...

According to Walla, the April attack was, in fact, the culmination of a series of cyber-attacks on Israel’s water infrastructure that took place at various times throughout 2019.

As a result, the threat of cyber-warfare on Israel’s water supply and essential infrastructure in general is now being taken much more seriously.

Israel’s Water Authority is beefing up its cyber defenses, and the National Cyber Directorate, which manages Israel’s cyber defense measures, is setting up a special monitoring unit that will work to identify and neutralize any attacks on essential infrastructure in its early stages.

Earlier this month, Director-General Yigal Unna of the National Cyber Directorate said, “We are now waiting for the next phase to come, and it will come eventually.”

The attack on the water infrastructure, he said, was “only the first major sign of a new era of attacks aiming at humanitarian targets.”

“The cyber winter is coming and coming faster than even I suspected,” he warned.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.