June 7, 2020 2:21 pm
0

State Department Marks 40th Anniversary of Judicial Murder of Prominent Iranian Jewish Businessman

Algemeiner Staff

The late leader and founder of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Khomeini speaks from a balcony of the Alavi school in Tehran, Iran, during the country’s revolution in February 1979. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo.

The United States State Department on Sunday marked the 40th anniversary of the judicial murder of a prominent Iranian Jewish businessman by the Islamic Republic.

State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus tweeted, “40 years ago, the Iranian regime tortured and executed Jewish community leader Albert Danielpour.”

“They made up several charges fueled by antisemitism,” she wrote.

“The regime has executed hundreds of Iranians because of their beliefs,” Ortagus added. “We condemn all targeting and killings based on religion.”

A successful businessman and philanthropist, Danielpour was arrested and tortured by the Iranian regime on charges of espionage and collaborating with “Zionism.”

Following a lengthy series of attempts by his family and supporters to gain his freedom, Danielpour was executed on June 5, 1980 at the age of 52. The Iranian government swiftly seized all his property.

