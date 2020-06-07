Sunday, June 7th | 15 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Wanted to Deploy 10,000 Troops in Washington DC, Official Says

Netanyahu Offers Condolences Week After Police Kill Autistic Palestinian in ‘Tragic’ Incident

Lebanon’s President Aoun Urges Unity After Night of Violence

Former Palestinian Islamic Jihad Leader Dies After Battle With Illness

Terrorist on Trial for Rape, Murder of 19-Year-Old Ori Ansbacher Confesses

Suspect Arrested for Attack on Temple Mount Activist Yehuda Glick

Three New COVID-19 Fatalities Bring Israeli Death Toll to 297

‘It’s Time Gulf States Normalized Ties With Israel,’ Former Top Dubai Official Says

Robo-Journalists Will Not Protect Human Rights and Free Speech, Says Media Expert

Ambassador Craft Reaffirms US Call to Extend UN Arms Embargo on Iran

June 7, 2020 9:37 am
0

Suspect Arrested for Attack on Temple Mount Activist Yehuda Glick

avatar by JNS.org

Likud MK Yehuda Glick speaking during an interview with i24News in 2018. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the assault on former Likud MK Yehuda Glick a day earlier, at the mourning tent of an autistic Arab man shot by Jerusalem police on May 30.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, is from the Wadi-al-Joz neighborhood north of the Old City of Jerusalem, denied any involvement and was released to house arrest.

Glick was assaulted and thrown down a flight of stairs while trying to pay condolences in eastern Jerusalem to the family of Iyad Halak, who was killed in Jerusalem’s Old City last weekend by police who mistakenly believed him to have been armed with a gun.

On Friday, Glick, a longtime activist for Jewish rights on the Temple Mount and a vocal interfaith peace advocate, put out a video after being released from the hospital in which he said it was a “miracle” that he was not more seriously harmed in the “murderous lynching.”

Related coverage

June 7, 2020 12:02 pm
0

Lebanon’s President Aoun Urges Unity After Night of Violence

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called for national unity on Sunday after violence erupted in parts of Beirut between supporters of...

“I went [to the Halak funeral tent] in the name of people who want peace, [as] a gesture of goodwill,” Glick said in an interview with Channel 13 News. “When I entered the home and presented myself to the mourners, around 10 people suddenly grabbed me, lifted me up and threw me down a flight and a half of stairs.”

Others then began to hit and kick him before one of Halak’s relatives intervened. That man, identified only as Sami by Israeli reports, said he believed Glick was trying to create a “provocation” by visiting the family.

“I was rescued for a second time from an assassination attempt. It’s too bad people don’t understand that violence only causes damage to all of us,” said Glick, referring to a 2014 attempt on his life outside the Begin Center in Jerusalem, where he was shot four times in the chest by an Arab who called him an “enemy of al-Aqsa.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.