Monday, June 8th | 16 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Might Serve as ‘Buffer’ to Punitive EU Measures After Annexation, Israel Believes

Israeli Arab Singer Mira Awad Slams Rogers Waters for BDS Support

Israel Stops Easing COVID-19 Restrictions After ‘Very Sharp Rise’ in New Cases

El Al Extends Unpaid Leave, Says Can’t Resume Without Bailout

Seeking to ‘Banish Prejudice,’ Top UK Jewish Group Forms Commission on Racial Inclusivity

Israel Aerospace Wins $350 Million European Special Mission Aircraft Deal

Birthright Pushes on With Lucrative Israel Internship Program Despite COVID-19

Dozens of Leading British Jews Publish Open Letter Opposing West Bank Annexation

Israeli Researchers Discover How Plants Can Be Used as an Energy Resource

UAE Says Egypt Initiative for Libya Boosts Peace Track

June 8, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Germany Might Serve as ‘Buffer’ to Punitive EU Measures After Annexation, Israel Believes

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Axel Schmidt.

In the event of a partial annexation of the West Bank, Israel believes that Germany would serve a diplomatic “buffer,” moderating possible punitive measures from the European Union.

The Israeli news site N12 reported on Monday that while some EU countries might want to take a hard line against Israel if it went ahead with annexation, such imposing sanctions or recognizing a Palestinian state, Germany would likely not back such steps.

Moreover, the date set by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to begin discussions on annexation — July 1 — is also the day Germany will receive the EU presidency, putting it in a good position to oppose extreme measures against Israel.

One reason for the German foreign minister’s planned visit to Israel this week is believed to be in order to get a sense of “the lay of the land” on the annexation issue.

Although Germany may decide to be a “shock absorber” for Israel in the event of annexation, it is also reportedly deeply concerned about the effect of annexation on the stability of neighboring Jordan, where a majority of the population is of Palestinian descent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.