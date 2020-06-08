Monday, June 8th | 16 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Announces Return of Sanctions on Iran Regime’s National Maritime Carrier

Argentina Praised by Jewish Groups Around World for Adoption of International Antisemitism Definition

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Against Cutting Defense Budget

Evidence Emerges of ‘Second Japanese Schindler’ Who Rescued Jews From Nazi Persecution

Germany Might Serve as ‘Buffer’ to Punitive EU Measures After Annexation, Israel Believes

Israeli Arab Singer Mira Awad Slams Rogers Waters for BDS Support

Israel Stops Easing COVID-19 Restrictions After ‘Very Sharp Rise’ in New Cases

El Al Extends Unpaid Leave, Says Can’t Resume Without Bailout

Seeking to ‘Banish Prejudice,’ Top UK Jewish Group Forms Commission on Racial Inclusivity

Israel Aerospace Wins $350 Million European Special Mission Aircraft Deal

June 8, 2020 4:52 pm
0

US Announces Return of Sanctions on Iran Regime’s National Maritime Carrier

avatar by Ben Cohen

Containers belonging to IRISL — Iran’s national maritime carrier sanctioned by the US — are seen at the port of Valetta on the Mediterranean island of Malta. Photo: Reuters / Darrin Zammit Lupi.

Iran’s national maritime carrier and its China-based subsidiary came under US sanctions on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

“Today, sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping Company Ltd (E-Sail) have come into effect,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The measures are part of the US effort to sanction Iranian entities involved in the production and distribution of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), Pompeo explained.

“IRISL has repeatedly transported items related to Iran’s ballistic missile and military programs and is also a longstanding carrier of other proliferation-sensitive items, including Nuclear Suppliers-Group controlled items,” the secretary of state noted.

Related coverage

June 8, 2020 4:08 pm
0

Argentina Praised by Jewish Groups Around World for Adoption of International Antisemitism Definition

The adoption by Argentina on Sunday of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism has been warmly praised...

He added: “Despite Iran’s claims that it will never develop nuclear weapons and associated delivery systems, the Iranian regime has continued to pursue and procure proliferation-sensitive items in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

IRISL’s illicit activities were mentioned in two separate UN Security Council resolutions in 2008 and 2010, both of which urged member states to closely inspect the state-owned company’s ships. The company was also blacklisted by the European Union in 2008.

Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal agreed between Iran, the US and five other powers, punitive measures by the UN and the EU against IRISL were lifted.

Monday’s renewed designations “serve as a clear warning that anyone doing business with or otherwise supporting IRISL or E-Sail are exposed to potential sanctions and risk contributing to Iran’s proliferation-sensitive programs, including its nuclear and missile programs,” Pompeo declared. “We urge government authorities worldwide to investigate all IRISL and E-Sail activity in your ports and territorial seas and take appropriate action to put a halt to it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.