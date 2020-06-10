Israel’s DOORe Opens the Door for a Key-Less Future

Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

June 10, 2020 9:34 am
avatar by Adi Pick / CTech

A smart-lock home security mechanism. Photo: Nuki Smart Lock via Wikicommons.

CTech – Tel Aviv-based Cobra Group, incorporated as L.D. Israel Auto Equipment (1990), has unveiled its latest innovation: DOORe, a smart-lock home entrance security system that totally eliminates the need for house keys.

Using DOORe, a homeowner can authorize anyone whose fingerprint was previously scanned to open the front door at a specific time. The system is managed using a smartphone app on Android or iOS operating systems. The app is equipped with Skype-like video capability and also receives push notifications. So, when guests ring DOORe’s smart video bell at the front door the homeowner can speak with them directly and open the door as soon as the guest is identified. Moreover, all household members, family, friends, and housekeepers can be sent their own “virtual keys” over the app to open the door on their own.

“The system includes a smart lock on the front door that incorporates a smart camera, which enables it to be opened and locked from a mobile phone at any given moment, and immediately sends you mobile alerts about what’s happening outside the front door, who may be entering the home and when,” Uri Sokolov, director of DOORe operations in Israel said in a statement. “In short, DOORe provides homeowners with an instant snapshot of what is happening outside the door at any time of day or night.”

To prevent hacking and other security breaches, DOORe connects over a standalone encrypted network. The system also provides an option for storing smart lock event history as well as video recordings for as long as six months in a secure cloud. DOORe is transferable from one door to another, or from one premises to another when moving.

