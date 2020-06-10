Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Israeli Initiative Uses Public Refrigerators to Feed Poor and Prevent Waste

Activist’s Petition Demanding Restoration of Historic Jewish Cemetery in Lithuania Gathering Pace

Report: Some Palestinians Voice Enthusiasm About Potential West Bank Annexation by Israel

Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Pays Tribute to George Floyd With ‘Say Your Name’ Song

No Apology Received for ‘My Son’s Torture,’ Mother of Australian Jewish Boy Subjected to Antisemitic Bullying Tells Hearing

More Than 800 US Jewish Clergy Urge Police to Allow Peaceful Anti-Racism Protests

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Strikes Southern Iran

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Let Syria’s Idlib Become Conflict Zone Again

Groups on Far-Left, Far-Right Co-Opt Black Lives Matter Movement to Target Israel

Israel’s El Al Airline May Be Heading Back Into State Hands

June 10, 2020 11:38 am
0

Jewish A Capella Group The Maccabeats Pays Tribute to George Floyd With ‘Say Your Name’ Song

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Maccabeats in the music video for “Say Your Name.” Photo: Screenshot.

The Jewish a cappella group The Maccabeats released on Tuesday a song in honor of George Floyd, the 46-year-old unarmed African-American man who was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25.

“Say Your Name” includes the lyrics, “You were the brother I didn’t know. They dimmed your fire. Erased your glow. Too little justice and so much pain can’t bring you back now, but I can say your name. We cry for you like good brothers do. And we know this has to change, so we’ll say your name.”

The song’s music video opens with a quote by the late Holocaust survivor and Noble Laureate Elie Wiesel: “Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must — at that moment — become the center of the universe.” The clip ends by showing a mural made in tribute to Floyd as well as the year he was born and when he died.

The Maccabeats said, “We wrote a song about George Floyd. But it ended up being about George Floyd and so much more. We cry for you, and we know this has to change.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.