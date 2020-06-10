Palestinian Authority TV Calling for Terror Attacks, Suicide Bombings

Palestinian Media Watch has been documenting a very disturbing trend of official Palestinian TV outlets increasing the number of music videos they show that directly call for attacking Jews in Israel.

They often refer to “restoring honor,” which justifies murder. They are showing videos and photos of stabbing attacks and suicide bombers. And this is all in the past couple of weeks.

Here’s one:

&#160;

O Arabs, Al-Aqsa has a request,

Light the fire of rage, this obligation is necessary…

The Zionists have become arrogant.

They attack and behave tyrannically

Call out Allahu Akbar and restore the glory of Khaibar

The Sons of Zion are in my land violating my honor today.

O people of Allah, respond! We will continue on the path of Allah…

The night of the occupation is growing long — prepare for the call!

We are the men of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, we cannot be humiliated.

This one also calls to restore honor, and shows videos of stabbing attacks:

&#160;

When Jerusalem called to Gaza and Hebron

The Negev responded and the Triangle and the Galilee answered [all if these are in Israel]

We are at your service, O Al-Aqsa, our blood is your torch

In our dictionary the word “impossible” doesn’t exist…

We ask Allah for refuge

Protect the dignity, protect it!

Defend the honor and the religion

With the help of men who are not traitors — they do not fear death…

This is direct incitement to murder Jews in the name of “honor.”

