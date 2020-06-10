Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Wishes UAE Luck on Upcoming Mars Mission

Muslim World League Head Becomes First Recipient of Award Uniting Faiths

Global Pandemic and Severe Local Drought Spell Opportunities for Israeli Tech Companies in Poland

RJC Not Backing GOP Candidate in Gun Ad, Photos With Former Neo-Nazi Leader

In Israel, German FM Voices Concern Over West Bank Annexation, but Withholds Sanctions Threat

Teens Call on Government Leaders to Adopt Jewish Student ‘Bill of Rights’

UC Davis Student Government Passes BDS Resolution, Vetoed Next Day

Iran Urges Russia, China to Resist US Push to Extend Arms Embargo

Should Israel Ignore Rising Coronavirus Rates?

Connecting the Diaspora With COVID-19 Tech Solutions From Israel

June 10, 2020 6:19 am
0

Palestinian Authority TV Calling for Terror Attacks, Suicide Bombings

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Emergency services and police at the scene of a stabbing attack in the Israeli town of Kfar Saba, April 28, 2020. Photo: Magen David Adom.

Palestinian Media Watch has been documenting a very disturbing trend of official Palestinian TV outlets increasing the number of music videos they show that directly call for attacking Jews in Israel.

They often refer to “restoring honor,” which justifies murder. They are showing videos and photos of stabbing attacks and suicide bombers. And this is all in the past couple of weeks.

Here’s one:

O Arabs, Al-Aqsa has a request,
Light the fire of rage, this obligation is necessary…
The Zionists have become arrogant.
They attack and behave tyrannically
Call out Allahu Akbar and restore the glory of Khaibar
The Sons of Zion are in my land violating my honor today.
O people of Allah, respond! We will continue on the path of Allah…
The night of the occupation is growing long — prepare for the call!
We are the men of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, we cannot be humiliated.

This one also calls to restore honor, and shows videos of stabbing attacks:

When Jerusalem called to Gaza and Hebron
The Negev responded and the Triangle and the Galilee answered [all if these are in Israel]
We are at your service, O Al-Aqsa, our blood is your torch
In our dictionary the word “impossible” doesn’t exist…
We ask Allah for refuge
Protect the dignity, protect it!
Defend the honor and the religion
With the help of men who are not traitors — they do not fear death…

This is direct incitement to murder Jews in the name of “honor.”

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.