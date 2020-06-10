Wednesday, June 10th | 18 Sivan 5780

June 10, 2020 12:54 pm
Report: Some Palestinians Voice Enthusiasm About Potential West Bank Annexation by Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Palestinians pass through an Israeli checkpoint near the West Bank city of Hebron, March 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

While Palestinian Authority (PA) officials are warning of wave of violence in response to the possible annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel, at least a few Palestinians on the ground appear to be unconcerned.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Wednesday that it had received messages from Palestinians expressing approval and even enthusiasm at the prospect of annexation.

“I am from the town of Jaba,” said one message. “I want the townspeople to be happy. Today, they are subordinate to the PA, and they want [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and no one else.”

“They want an Israeli ID card,” it added.

Another message said, “It’s a million times more preferable that Israel will be responsible for the area.”

“We’re ready to be under the army boots of the Israelis and not the head of Abu Mazen,” it continued referring to PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

A Palestinian businessman said, “I don’t want a state, I want money. Money is preferable to a state. The entire Palestinian people want this.”

“The PA has plundered and destroyed us,” he asserted.

