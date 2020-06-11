Netanyahu Decides to Impose New Restrictions as Coronavirus Infections Rise Again in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday decided to place new coronavirus restrictions on the public as the rate of infection began to rise again in Israel.

According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, the decision was made at a morning conference between Netanyahu and, among others, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Finance Minister Israel Katz, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The new restrictions will not involve another nationwide shutdown of businesses and public institutions.

Instead, the government will define “red zones” where the infection rates are high. Restrictions will be imposed in the red zones as needed and enforcement will be stepped up.

The threat of a “second wave” of the virus appeared to be growing on Thursday, with the release of new data showing 22 new infections in 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 300, and 93 children and 25 nurses in the city of Sderot have been quarantined as a result of an outbreak.

Professor Eli Waxman, who leads the Israeli government’s advisory board on the coronavirus, told Kan, “The epidemic is continuing to spread and the number of new patients is growing. This is no surprise, but we need to ensure the required tools so we won’t have to impose a closure on the country again.”

“In order to prevent this, we require the capability of cutting the chain of infection,” he added.