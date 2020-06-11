Thursday, June 11th | 19 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Ex-Adviser Bolton’s Book to Come Out June 23 Over White House Objections

‘I Should Not Have Been There’: Top US General Apologizes for Taking Part in Trump Church Photo Op During DC Protests

Germany, Jordan and Palestinians: Blocking Israeli Sovereignty Now a Priority

Tzipi Hotovely to Become Israel’s New Ambassador to UK

Israel Steps Up Enforcement Measures as Coronavirus Infections Rise

Palestinians Reject Second Delivery of COVID-19 Aid From UAE

European Court Rules Against France in Israel Boycott Activist Case

Israeli President to US Jewish Leaders: ‘Antisemitism, Racism Two Sides of Same Coin’

US General: Soleimani Killing Has Had ‘Significant Effect’ in Deterrence Against Iran

Palestinian TV Incites Terror: ‘Great People’ That ‘Fights With Daggers and Rocks’

June 11, 2020 10:24 am
0

Trump Ex-Adviser Bolton’s Book to Come Out June 23 Over White House Objections

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Carlos Barria.

A book by former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton will be published June 23, despite attempts by White House lawyers to block release of the volume describing his time as a top aide to President Donald Trump, Bolton’s lawyer wrote on Wednesday.

Bolton was abruptly fired by Trump last Sept. 10 amid disagreements over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

The hawkish conservative said he had information about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine last summer, when Democrats accused the president of trying to get Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democrat Joe Biden.

The book had to go through a clearance process by White House lawyers. Bolton lawyer Charles Cooper, in an opinion article in The Wall Street Journal, said his client had gone through multiple rewrites and edits as demanded by the White House to make sure no classified information was revealed and thought he had final clearance in May, but never got a letter confirming it.

Related coverage

June 11, 2020 10:12 am
0

‘I Should Not Have Been There’: Top US General Apologizes for Taking Part in Trump Church Photo Op During DC Protests

The top US military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked...

Cooper said that on June 8, John Eisenberg, the president’s deputy counsel for national security, replied in a letter that Bolton’s manuscript “contains classified information and that publishing the book would violate his nondisclosure agreements.”

“This is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton, in violation of his constitutional right to speak on matters of the utmost public import. This attempt will not succeed, and Mr. Bolton’s book will be published June 23,” he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.