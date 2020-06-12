Ontario Police Praised for Arresting Publisher of Antisemitic Polish-Language Newspaper

One of Canada’s leading organizations combating antisemitism praised police in Ontario on Thursday for arresting and warning the publisher of a Polish-language newspaper that featured antisemitic content.

Andrzej Kumor — publisher of the Mississauga-based publication Goniec — was taken into custody last Sunday by police in the regional municipality of Peel.

Kumor used the paper to accuse Jews and Zionists of having “terrorism in their blood,” and claimed that “Jews are spying on you” using the WhatsApp cellphone application.

He further alleged that the governments of the United States and Poland were being controlled by sinister Jewish forces.

Related coverage German Schools Mark Anne Frank Day Amid Rising Antisemitism Schools across Germany commemorated what would have been the 91st birthday on Friday of Anne Frank -- the young German...

“We salute the Peel Regional Police for their diligence in pursuing this matter, and hope that Mr. Kumor has learned his lesson,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “It is a criminal offense in Canada to wilfully promote hatred against an identifiable group. B’nai Brith will continue to relentlessly pursue these incidents, so that incitement against the Jewish community and other groups cannot proceed with impunity.”

Police officers cautioned Kumor that any further promotion of hatred against Jews would result in charges being brought against him under the Criminal Code. They then released him without formal charges for the present at time.

Shortly afterward, the offending articles were all deleted from the Goniec website, while the YouTube video in which Kumor had accused Jews and Zionists of having “terrorism in their blood” was removed from public view.

Last October, Kumor ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Polish parliament with the far-right Konfederacja (“Confederation”) party.

Konfederacja has a long history of antisemitism, with its leader asserting in May 2019 that the “American empire here is the political and military tool of Jewish blackmail against Poland.”