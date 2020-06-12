Report: Turkey Warns Israel Will Cross a ‘Red Line’ With Sovereignty Move

JNS.org – Israel’s plan to extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and parts of Judea and Samaria, will “destroy all hopes” for lasting peace in the Middle East, Turkey’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

“If the occupying power [Israel] crosses the red line, we [Muslim countries] must show that this will have consequences,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said during a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee, according to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency.

The virtual ministerial meeting, initiated by Turkey at the request of the Palestinian Authority, was dedicated to the issue of Israel’s planned sovereignty move.

Cavusoglu went on to say that “the annexation of the Jordan Valley by Israel and illegal settlements would be a violation of international law,” and warned that this would end the two-state solution and replace it with a one-state solution that would turn Israel into a “racist” state.