Israeli Transgender Pop Star Dana International Comes to Defense of Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

An Israeli transgender pop star expressed support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling after the writer came under fire for challenging the LGBT movement’s view that gender is not only determined by biology.

Rowling, who has been critical of transgender ideology in the past, saying some of it is misogynist, tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

“I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives,” she added. “It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Rowling has made similar statements in the past, and has been attacked as a “TERF” or “Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” an accusation that has also been hurled at such prominent feminists as Germaine Greer.

Following her tweet, Rowling was quickly attacked on social media once again, but found an unlikely ally in Israel.

Dana International, an Israeli transgender pop singer who won the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest, wrote on Instagram, “Dear J.K. Rowling, I send you love and kisses from Israel.”

“Sometimes the [LGBT] community goes to unnecessary wars with people who are totally with us,” International wrote.

International added, “One can agree or disagree, but we must not jump too fast with accusations of transphobia.”

Rowling has stated in the past that International is one of her favorite singers, and the pop star noted, “I remember hearing that the most successful writer in England complimented me on the media several times.”

The author has also expressed support for Israel against the BDS movement.

The Guardian reported in 2015 that, after refusing to take part in a cultural boycott of Israel, Rowling said that while she opposed the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “If any effects are felt from the proposed boycott, it will be by ordinary Israelis, many of whom did not vote for Mr. Netanyahu.”

“Those Israelis will be right to ask why cultural boycotts are not also being proposed against — to take random examples — North Korea and Zimbabwe, whose leaders are not generally considered paragons by the international community,” she added.

Rowling is also outspoken against antisemitism in the Labour party and her latest novel’s villain is an anti-Israel and antisemitic activist.