Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

UK PM Johnson Defends Churchill, Criticizes ‘Distortion of Our History’

Cancellation of Birthright-Taglit, Masa Heritage Trips to Cost Israeli Economy $200 Million

World Bank to Invest $15 Million to Offer IT Jobs to Palestinian Youth

Turkey and Russia Put Off Talks Expected to Tackle Libya and Syria

Beirut’s Nightlife on the Brink as Pandemic Compounds Financial Crisis

AIPAC Denies Overlooking Congressional Criticism of Planned Israeli Annexation of West Bank Areas

Music Video Glorifying Terrorist Murderers Aired on Official Palestinian TV

Pompeo: China ‘a Growing Challenge to the US, Israel, All Free People’

Kfar Saba Man Becomes Israel’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim at 26

June 15, 2020 9:06 am
0

Arizona School No Longer Employs Principal Who Sent Racist Messages to Employee

avatar by JNS.org

Heritage Elementary charter school in Glendale, Ariz. Photo: Screenshot via Google Maps.

JNS.org – An Arizona school has parted ways with its principal for sending antisemitic and racist messages to a former Jewish employee.

Justin Dye is no longer the principal of Heritage Elementary charter school in Glendale, its superintendent Jackie Trujillo told local outlets. Trujillo declined to tell The Arizona Republic whether Dye resigned or was fired.

Danielle Elkin, the school’s former event coordinator, posted on her Facebook page on June 7 a screenshot of a series of messages from Dye to herself and her sister, Brittnay, from January that are jokes about being Jewish and black.

Elkin, who is Jewish, has a 7-year-old biracial son.

Related coverage

June 15, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

A memorial to the Holocaust at a Jewish community center in Nashville, Tennessee, was defaced over the weekend with white...

“What do you get when you cross a black person and a Jewish person? The loudest/cheapest thief in town. He steals pennies, holds on to them, and then screams about it to everybody. I just made that up on the fly, what do you guys thing? Cleaver?” said Dye in a text message to Elkin and her sister.

Dye then messaged, “Wait I changed my answer. A basketball player who’s too greedy to pass.”

Dye followed up with another text that read, “Wait wait wait, a prisoner who refuses to spend a quarter for a phone call.”

Elkin, who left the school in February after working there for seven years, told The Arizona Republic that she didn’t report Dye’s messages to his supervisor in January as the school had stood by Dye, despite allegations of sexual harassment and shorting teachers on their pay.

In her Facebook post with the screenshots, Elkin wrote: “I thought long and hard before posting this, but I couldn’t be silenced anymore and continue to accept such casual racism and antisemitic comments in my life, for Ezra and me, to my grandparents, and [H]olocaust survivors.”

She added, “Here’s to not working at a job where you are constantly oppressed for being a woman, and Jewish.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.