Israeli Actress Shira Haas Shares Photo of ‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Script, Ahead of Potential July Filming

“Shtisel” star Shira Haas got fans of the popular Israeli drama series excited on Friday when she shared on Facebook a photo of the script for the show’s third season.

“Here we go,” the Israeli actress captioned the shot in which she peeks out from behind a script labeled, in Hebrew and English, “Shtisel Season 3.” The script is dated July 2020, which perhaps means that filming for the Hebrew-language television show will begin next month.

The photo was originally posted on social media by YES Studios, the Israeli production company behind the series, which also streams on Netflix.

YES Studios said, “We can’t wait to start production on #Shtisel3 and see our amazing cast and crew again… it’s been a long time coming, but will be worth the wait! Shabbat Shalom!”

“Shtisel” is about a fictional Haredi family living in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Geula, Jerusalem. Haas plays Ruchami Weiss, the teenage niece of the lead character in the show, Akiva Shtisel, played by Michael Aloni.

Filming of the show’s third season was originally scheduled to begin in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haas has most recently received praise for her starring role as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox.”