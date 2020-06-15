Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Shares Photo of ‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Script, Ahead of Potential July Filming

Spain’s Balearic Islands, Renowned Mediterranean Party Spot, Adopt Anti-BDS Law

Three New York Orthodox Jews Sue Cuomo, de Blasio Over Coronavirus Restrictions

Antisemitic Vandals Hang Sheet Spray-Painted With ‘Vulgar Insults’ Over Holocaust Memorial in Nashville

UK PM Johnson Defends Churchill, Criticizes ‘Distortion of Our History’

Cancellation of Birthright-Taglit, Masa Heritage Trips to Cost Israeli Economy $200 Million

World Bank to Invest $15 Million to Offer IT Jobs to Palestinian Youth

Turkey and Russia Put Off Talks Expected to Tackle Libya and Syria

Beirut’s Nightlife on the Brink as Pandemic Compounds Financial Crisis

AIPAC Denies Overlooking Congressional Criticism of Planned Israeli Annexation of West Bank Areas

June 15, 2020 1:28 pm
0

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Shares Photo of ‘Shtisel’ Season 3 Script, Ahead of Potential July Filming

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Shira Haas, Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

“Shtisel” star Shira Haas got fans of the popular Israeli drama series excited on Friday when she shared on Facebook a photo of the script for the show’s third season.

“Here we go,” the Israeli actress captioned the shot in which she peeks out from behind a script labeled, in Hebrew and English, “Shtisel Season 3.” The script is dated July 2020, which perhaps means that filming for the Hebrew-language television show will begin next month.

The photo was originally posted on social media by YES Studios, the Israeli production company behind the series, which also streams on Netflix.

YES Studios said, “We can’t wait to start production on #Shtisel3 and see our amazing cast and crew again… it’s been a long time coming, but will be worth the wait! Shabbat Shalom!”

“Shtisel” is about a fictional Haredi family living in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Geula, Jerusalem. Haas plays Ruchami Weiss, the teenage niece of the lead character in the show, Akiva Shtisel, played by Michael Aloni.

Filming of the show’s third season was originally scheduled to begin in May, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haas has most recently received praise for her starring role as Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.