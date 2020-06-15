Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

June 15, 2020 9:29 am
0

Kfar Saba Man Becomes Israel’s Youngest COVID-19 Victim at 26

avatar by JNS.org

A quarantine room in the Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo: Heidi Levine / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – A 26-year-old Israeli man died on Sunday from complications relating to COVID-19, making him Israel’s youngest victim of the pandemic to date.

Oshri Asulin, from Kfar Saba, died at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv after being hospitalized for over a month, according to Israeli media reports.

Asulin reportedly suffered from a rare condition, called Kawasaki disease, which has become associated with some patients who have had COVID-19, as well as an inflamed heart muscle.

In total, 302 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel. According to an official Health Ministry, 114 new coronavirus infections have been reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to almost 20,000.

Many, including senior ministry officials, are warning that Israel could be entering a “second wave” of infections after a significant recent rise in new infections. This is after bringing down the number of daily new infections to single digits last month.

