On Trump’s Birthday, Israel Greenlights Construction of Trump Heights

JNS.org – Israel announced on Sunday the approval of plans to build a new town in the Golan Heights named after US President Donald Trump.

Trump Heights was so named in June of last year in honor of the American administration’s official recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights.

At the start of Sunday’s Cabinet meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Today, we will begin practical steps in establishing the community of Trump Heights on the Golan Heights, Israel’s sovereignty over which was recognized by President Trump.”

Settlement Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotoveley wrote on Facebook: “Today, the government approved the decision on the establishment of Trump Heights on the Golan Heights and the Ministry of Settlement Affairs began its work on providing approval to make it suitable for 300 families.”

Hotoveley, who will serve as Israel’s next ambassador to the United Kingdom, went on to state that settlement of the Golan, “an area whose historical (Jewish) roots extend back to the days of the Hasmoneans,” was “in line with the concept of helping the land flourish.”