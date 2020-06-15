Monday, June 15th | 23 Sivan 5780

June 15, 2020 12:52 pm
Spain’s Balearic Islands, Renowned Mediterranean Party Spot, Adopt Anti-BDS Law

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

People sunbathe at Playa De Palma beach, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, June 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Enrique Calvo.

The parliament of Spain’s Balearic Islands passed a bill earlier this month condemning the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement.

The legislation approved on June 6 described BDS as discriminatory and denounced antisemitism as defined by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which includes anti-Israel racism.

All major parties in the legislature voted for the bill.

Ignacio Wenley Palacios — senior counsel of the Lawfare Project in Spain, which was involved in pushing the legislation — said, “Boycotts by public institutions have all the attributes of the most intolerable discrimination.”

“They deny relations and the provision of public services to individuals not because of their behavior, but because of something they cannot change nor avoid — their country of origin,” he added.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted in response to the news, “Identifying and defining antisemitism are critical steps in eradicating it. Thank you.”

Spanish pro-Israel group ACOM called the passage of the bill a “sensational victory against the intolerant.”

By adopting the IHRA definition of antisemitism, the group said, the legislation meant that “the boycott activities of the BDS movement, which seek to discriminate against those who support the Jewish state and its companies and citizens, are part of antisemitic behavior.”

