Wednesday, June 17th | 25 Sivan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Illegitimate Children of Jews Evicted by Nazis Are German Citizens, Court Rules

Israel Central Banker `Comfortable’ With Interest Rates, Won’t Rule Out More Cuts

Apple TV+ Acquires Rights to Israeli Spy Show ‘Teheran’

Record Spike in New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Six US States as Reopening Accelerates

Israeli Companies Leading Global 5G Revolution

Palestinian Authority Erases, Replaces 2,000 Years of Jewish History in Music Video

Netanyahu Sets August 1 Target to Restart International Flights

Israel Extends Emergency Coronavirus Regulations for 45 Days

Jordan’s King Says Regional Stability Put at Risk by Israeli Annexation

Boris Johnson: Israel’s Sovereignty Plan Breaches International Law

June 17, 2020 9:28 am
0

Jordan’s King Says Regional Stability Put at Risk by Israeli Annexation

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Vincent Kessler.

Jordan’s King Abdulllah warned on Tuesday that Israel‘s planned move to annex parts of the West Bank next month would threaten stability in the Middle East.

In a video conference with US congressional leaders and committees, Abdullah “warned that any unilateral Israeli measure to annex lands in the West Bank is unacceptable and undermines the prospects of achieving peace and stability in the region,” a royal palace statement said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to extend sovereignty to West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.

Netanyahu’s new government is due to begin discussing the de facto annexation on July 1, but it is unclear whether Israel’s main ally, the United States, will greenlight the step.

Related coverage

June 17, 2020 9:44 am
0

Palestinian Authority Erases, Replaces 2,000 Years of Jewish History in Music Video

JNS.org - The Palestinian Authority has been re-broadcasting a music video on its official television channel erasing and replacing 2,000...

Jordan, which has the longest border with Israel, is a close Western ally and one of only two Arab states to have signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Abdullah, who aides say has been deeply concerned about the annexation plan, told US lawmakers that peace would only come with the creation of a “independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel had to withdraw from territory it seized during the 1967 Six-Day War, he added.

Officials fear that annexation would bury the prospect of a viable Palestinian state and eventually bring a settlement of the decades-old conflict at the expense of Jordan, a country where many people are descendants of Palestinian refugees whose families left after the creation of Israel in 1948.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said last week such a move would have “catastrophic” consequences and would not pass without a Jordanian response.

Officials have not disclosed what steps Amman was considering in retaliation, but some politicians have demanded freezing the peace treaty and cancelling a multi-billion dollar agreement that supplies Jordan with Israeli gas.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.