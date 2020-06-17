Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Remembered as ‘True Friend of Israel’

A top Israeli diplomat took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!” Gilad Cohen — deputy director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry — wrote.

Cohen also shared a photo of the actor, who was 34 at the time of his death, and a link to the song “Makhna” from the his last film, “Drive.” Rajput and his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, filmed the song’s music video in Israel.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

Sushant committed suicide on Sunday at his home in Bandra, a coastal suburb of Mumbai, India.