Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Remembered as ‘True Friend of Israel’

The late Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A top Israeli diplomat took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!” Gilad Cohen — deputy director-general of Israel’s Foreign Ministry — wrote.

Cohen also shared a photo of the actor, who was 34 at the time of his death, and a link to the song “Makhna” from the his last film, “Drive.” Rajput and his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, filmed the song’s music video in Israel.

Sushant committed suicide on Sunday at his home in Bandra, a coastal suburb of Mumbai, India.

